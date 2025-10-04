Greenleaf Trust Has $410,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 321.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

