Greenleaf Trust Has $413,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC opened at $192.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.63. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $186.81 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.42%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

