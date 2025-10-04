Greenleaf Trust Has $455,000 Holdings in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comerica were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 392,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,647 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $70.60 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

In related news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,690.72. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

