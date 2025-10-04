Greenleaf Trust Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 76,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $726,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,317.14. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,549.76. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.0%

LECO opened at $236.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $249.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.