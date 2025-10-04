Greenleaf Trust Has $481,000 Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 6,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,570 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 19,737.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Akash Khurana sold 7,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total transaction of $1,456,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,983.44. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 51,051 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $11,546,204.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 475,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,650,361.07. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,131 shares of company stock valued at $30,384,421 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.67.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC stock opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

