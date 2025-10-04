Greenleaf Trust Has $515,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 658,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 65,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.3%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

