Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.1% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

