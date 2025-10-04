Greenleaf Trust Invests $320,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,633,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,662,000 after buying an additional 1,529,605 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,141,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,422,000 after purchasing an additional 153,337 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 431,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period.

JMOM opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

