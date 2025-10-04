Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,818 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after acquiring an additional 357,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,960,000 after purchasing an additional 501,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $294.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $322.36. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

