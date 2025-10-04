Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,493 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of FIS opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

