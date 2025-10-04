Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 5,214 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after buying an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $315,238,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,742 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,734.9% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

