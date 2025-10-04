Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $333.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $335.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

