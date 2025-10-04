Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

