Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carnival were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 14,603.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.56 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

