Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:RJF opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.10.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

