Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 998.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 1,225,521 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $74,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 35.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,187,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 62.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,088,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,118,000 after acquiring an additional 417,667 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $88.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

