Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ITT were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ITT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ITT by 11.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ITT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 26.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $181.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

