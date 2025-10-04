Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.