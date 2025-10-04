Greenleaf Trust Sells 165 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,269,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,702,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,261,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,018,000 after purchasing an additional 307,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE:IR opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

