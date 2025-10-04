Greenleaf Trust Sells 241 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 6,328.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 246,997 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 115,985.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 58,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,958. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

