Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,590 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE MFG opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

