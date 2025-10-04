Greenleaf Trust Sells 321 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 92.9% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $350,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $203,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on TopBuild from $425.00 to $424.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

NYSE:BLD opened at $399.57 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $445.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,402,287.75. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

