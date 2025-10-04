Greenleaf Trust Sells 360 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,969,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,044,129,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,265 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,077,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,843,000 after purchasing an additional 480,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,922,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1%

EXR stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

