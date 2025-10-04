Greenleaf Trust Sells 439 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,512. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $25.84 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

