Greenleaf Trust Sells 45 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $681.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $362.31 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $695.85 and a 200 day moving average of $664.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $679.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.