Greenleaf Trust Sells 599 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 146,250.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

