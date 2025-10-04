Greenleaf Trust Sells 740 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,315.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

