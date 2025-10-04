Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,180,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,432,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 195,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.87.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

