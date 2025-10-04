Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in Sanofi $SNY

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 124.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 130.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $328,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SNY opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.