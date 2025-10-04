Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $100,817,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,834,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $22,285,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $21,221,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,707,000.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

