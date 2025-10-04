Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

