Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1%

Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

