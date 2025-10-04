Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 143,425 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 350,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 109,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $182.88 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Zacks Research lowered Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

