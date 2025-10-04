HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.14, for a total value of $390,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,976,161.82. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.27, for a total transaction of $3,892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 103,197 shares in the company, valued at $40,171,496.19. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,066 shares of company stock valued at $827,792,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.94.

View Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Down 4.6%

Carvana stock opened at $376.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.