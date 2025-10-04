HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE KR opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.