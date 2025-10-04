HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 161,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

