HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Roblox alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Roblox by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Roblox by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,048,565.10. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,876 shares of company stock valued at $47,386,869. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $150.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.