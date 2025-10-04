HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 946 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,111,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,765,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

