HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $234.23.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8%

CBOE stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average is $230.52. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.