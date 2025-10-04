HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,795,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,794,000 after acquiring an additional 164,134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,310,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,626,000 after buying an additional 69,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

