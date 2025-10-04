HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,447,317.37. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $113.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

