HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid Transco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

