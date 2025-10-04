HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 99,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

