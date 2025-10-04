HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

