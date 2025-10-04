HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter valued at $215,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Wabtec by 2.0% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 8.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,586,965.53. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Wabtec stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

