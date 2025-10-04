HB Wealth Management LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $235.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.62. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.15 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.84, for a total value of $90,610.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,807.72. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $1,670,583.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899,720.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,601,630 shares of company stock valued at $362,990,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

