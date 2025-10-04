HB Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Santander initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE TSN opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

