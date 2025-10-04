HB Wealth Management LLC Has $838,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 88.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,168,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $38,269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $33,098,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4,970.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 688.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

MORN stock opened at $226.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.47 and its 200-day moving average is $281.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.71 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,373,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,219,387.50. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

