HB Wealth Management LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,687 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 12,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

