HB Wealth Management LLC Has $930,000 Position in Eversource Energy $ES

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,559,000 after acquiring an additional 351,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,090,000 after buying an additional 401,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,920,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,702,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,177,000 after buying an additional 185,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $73.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.